CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.590-1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.CBIZ also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.590-1.630 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

CBZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,298. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Spurio sold 16,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $553,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 68,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $2,102,714.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,955. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

