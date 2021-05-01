Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $181.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.25.

CE opened at $156.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after buying an additional 533,403 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after buying an additional 224,997 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 103.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 319,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,915,000 after buying an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $19,956,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

