Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.36

Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.36 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 43.19 ($0.56). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 42.70 ($0.56), with a volume of 1,660,990 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Centaur Media Company Profile (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

