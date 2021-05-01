Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Central Japan Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Central Japan Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Central Japan Railway stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 121.34 and a beta of 0.38. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 0.82%.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

