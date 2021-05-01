CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1,280.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 70,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $670,791. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

AZPN opened at $130.84 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.15 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

