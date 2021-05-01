CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $124,000 Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,989,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 652.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4,942.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,753,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

