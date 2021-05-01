CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 359 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after acquiring an additional 590,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,466,000 after buying an additional 45,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,806,000 after buying an additional 165,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,977,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,074,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,542,000 after buying an additional 103,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Shares of HAS opened at $99.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.12. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.