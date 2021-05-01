CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,876,000 after buying an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.79. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

