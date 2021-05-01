CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 16 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in AutoZone by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,464.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $982.30 and a 12 month high of $1,524.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,407.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,236.55.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Citigroup began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,423.23.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

