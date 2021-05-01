CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 40 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Shares of CTAS opened at $345.14 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $197.13 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

