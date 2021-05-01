Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $245.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the period. 45.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.