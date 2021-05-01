Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Update

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the March 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CENX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $12,376,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $4,982,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 235,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,678,000 after purchasing an additional 182,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 159,731 shares during the period. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $15.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

