Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.48 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. Century Communities updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of CCS opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Century Communities has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $75.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

