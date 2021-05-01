Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Up 107.4% in April

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

CPWHF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592. Ceres Power has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

