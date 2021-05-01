Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 167.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

CERS opened at $6.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $997,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,787 shares of company stock worth $1,638,704. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.