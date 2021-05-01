CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$120.00 to C$125.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. CGI traded as high as C$109.81 and last traded at C$109.39, with a volume of 67471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$107.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones upgraded CGI to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from C$105.50 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$115.67.

Get CGI alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$104.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.38. The stock has a market cap of C$26.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40.

CGI Company Profile (TSE:GIB.A)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.