CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$120.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$105.50 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.67.

TSE GIB.A opened at C$108.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91. CGI has a twelve month low of C$80.29 and a twelve month high of C$110.09. The company has a market cap of C$26.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$104.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.38.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

