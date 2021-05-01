ChartEx Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 26% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded 65.2% higher against the dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $227,519.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0614 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.00284544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $641.01 or 0.01111586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00026688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.00 or 0.00728329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,601.80 or 0.99887873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

