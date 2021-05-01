Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,327 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after buying an additional 582,488 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,554,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.