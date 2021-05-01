Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.2% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

