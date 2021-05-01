Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,002 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $11,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEAK. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

