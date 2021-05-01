Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.08 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NVR worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in NVR by 27.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in NVR by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $5,018.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,752.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,396.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,660.00 and a twelve month high of $5,107.10.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $44.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

