Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.75 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 49,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.88.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $162.83 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

