Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.73 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 280,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,988,000 after purchasing an additional 135,305 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Leidos by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Leidos by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 58,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $99.43.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus dropped their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

