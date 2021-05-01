Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,315 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,348 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of American Airlines Group worth $10,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $21.72 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

