Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,690,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,089,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $986,159,000 after acquiring an additional 96,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,600,000 after acquiring an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

ABMD stock opened at $320.73 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.69 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.17 and its 200-day moving average is $305.21.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

