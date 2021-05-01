Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,213 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of WestRock worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in WestRock by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,694,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,964,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in WestRock by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $55.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $56.39.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

