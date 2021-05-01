Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,515 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of NortonLifeLock worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.