Chimpion (BNANA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $141.85 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $141.85 million and approximately $759,683.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $4.47 or 0.00007763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00069781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00069352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $501.35 or 0.00870533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00096024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,921.42 or 0.08545483 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

