China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Trading Up 1,312.4%

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG)’s share price was up 1,312.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 111,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 472% from the average daily volume of 19,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG)

China Dongsheng International, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional supplements and personal care products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Aidong Nutritionals, which include supplements and healthcare products with Chitosan as an ingredient; Jiujiu Ozone Purifiers, a line of portable home ozone air, water, and food purifiers; Nao Li Zhi Bao herbal extracts, a Chinese herbal supplement line of natural botanical extracts; and Donghe Cosmetics, a line of skin care products.

