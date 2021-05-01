Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 3,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 172,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $760.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.26.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

About Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

