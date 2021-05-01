Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average is $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $69.85 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

