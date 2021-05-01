CIBC Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$146.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$148.00 to C$146.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNR. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$139.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$143.31.

CNR opened at C$132.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$93.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$144.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$140.87. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$108.78 and a 52-week high of C$149.44.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total transaction of C$102,680.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at C$2,919,071.30. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$109,423.65. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,015 shares of company stock valued at $870,946.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

