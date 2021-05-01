CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.06.

TECK.B opened at C$26.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$11.01 and a 12 month high of C$29.81. The company has a market cap of C$13.82 billion and a PE ratio of -16.06.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

