CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$35.00 target price on the stock.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.39.

TSE FM opened at C$28.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$19.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.48. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$7.34 and a one year high of C$31.57.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -2.28%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

