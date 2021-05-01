Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 3,125 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $162,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $175,531.25.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $170,906.25.

On Monday, March 8th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $154,843.75.

On Friday, March 5th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $153,812.50.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $137,725.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $137,325.00.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $50.47 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

