Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $138.51, but opened at $124.62. Citrix Systems shares last traded at $127.27, with a volume of 56,264 shares trading hands.

The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,184 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $424,968.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,904.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total transaction of $286,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,765.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $5,159,914. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 21.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 881 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,725 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 15,380 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 10,290.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,105 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.43. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

