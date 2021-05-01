Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Issues Earnings Results

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) announced its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. Civeo updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE CVEO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 26,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. Civeo has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $236.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.02.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 35,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $648,320.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $92,651.58. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,308 shares of company stock worth $4,843,879. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

