Clarus Co. Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. Clarus has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $582.75 million, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,308,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,724,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

