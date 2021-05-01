Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Down 54.1% in April

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the March 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,485,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CCTC stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 624,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,492. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Clean Coal Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

About Clean Coal Technologies

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc develops patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel. The company has various processes in intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter used for various applications, such as coal-fired power stations, chemical byproduct extraction, and as a source fuel for coal-to-liquid technologies; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal, and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

