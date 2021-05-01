Clean Yield Group Sells 115 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Waters were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $299.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.67. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $309.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.67.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

