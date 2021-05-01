Clean Yield Group Sells 4,250 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 104,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 54,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,561 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $28.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.