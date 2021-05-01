Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Now Covered by Tudor Pickering

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CWEN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at $659,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 428,956 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 323.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 234,910 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 297,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 106,843 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,246,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,990,000. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.