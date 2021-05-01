Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.94.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.28 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Insiders have sold a total of 902,686 shares of company stock worth $68,901,161 over the last ninety days. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

