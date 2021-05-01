CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCMP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.33.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $183.43 on Thursday. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

