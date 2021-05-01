CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,403,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 387.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 648,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after purchasing an additional 515,645 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

NYSE CMS opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

