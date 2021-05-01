Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.67

Coats Group plc (LON:COA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.67 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 57.50 ($0.75). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 58.40 ($0.76), with a volume of 1,960,075 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a market cap of £848.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Coats Group Company Profile (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

