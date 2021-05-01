Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

