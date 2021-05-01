Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Update

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 152.4% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 million, a P/E ratio of -461,000.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Coffee has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 6.27% of Coffee worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Coffee from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

