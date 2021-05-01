Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,471 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $16,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.